AAA warns vehicle thefts on the rise in Lexington area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - AAA is sounding the alarm for drivers in the bluegrass.

They say they’ve seen a significant increase in vehicle thefts from 2021 to 2022 and not just not nationally but in the Lexington metro area as well.

“Just last year, we had 1,337 vehicles just in the Lexington metro area stolen,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, AAA of the Bluegrass.

Weaver Hawkins says that data came from the Lexington Police Department, which reported 1,057 car thefts the year prior. That’s a 26% increase year-over-year.

So, they’re asking you to take steps like parking in a well-lit area or garage, never leaving your keys behind and always locking the vehicle.

“But we’re at the point where that may not be enough,” Weaver Hawkins said.

Weaver Hawkins says the approach should be multi-layered by considering the purchase of your own warning devices, immobilizing devices or tracking systems.

“We’re looking at theft costing vehicle owners in the neighborhood of $8 billion a year, so it’s certainly worth the small upfront investment,” said Weaver Hawkins.

Weaver Hawkins says if you do end up the victim of a property crime like this, you need to file a police report and a claim with your insurance company as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.