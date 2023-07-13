Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

AAA warns vehicle thefts on the rise in Lexington area

Motor vehicle thefts.
Motor vehicle thefts.(MGN /USAF / Wesley Farnsworth)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - AAA is sounding the alarm for drivers in the bluegrass.

They say they’ve seen a significant increase in vehicle thefts from 2021 to 2022 and not just not nationally but in the Lexington metro area as well.

“Just last year, we had 1,337 vehicles just in the Lexington metro area stolen,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, AAA of the Bluegrass.

Weaver Hawkins says that data came from the Lexington Police Department, which reported 1,057 car thefts the year prior. That’s a 26% increase year-over-year.

So, they’re asking you to take steps like parking in a well-lit area or garage, never leaving your keys behind and always locking the vehicle.

“But we’re at the point where that may not be enough,” Weaver Hawkins said.

Weaver Hawkins says the approach should be multi-layered by considering the purchase of your own warning devices, immobilizing devices or tracking systems.

“We’re looking at theft costing vehicle owners in the neighborhood of $8 billion a year, so it’s certainly worth the small upfront investment,” said Weaver Hawkins.

Weaver Hawkins says if you do end up the victim of a property crime like this, you need to file a police report and a claim with your insurance company as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance stolen from Grandview
Man dead after accident at Kentucky industrial plant
Police are investigating after they say two people were found shot in a wooded area in southern...
Police investigating after two people found shot in wooded area
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn identified the woman as 68-year-old Beverly Keesecker.
Woman found dead in Lexington home after police respond to possible burglary
The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield

Latest News

Jonathan Webb (file image)
AppHarvest founder Jonathan Webb out as CEO
Man has life-threatening injuries after reported shooting
The investigation began around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Coroner identifies man killed in Lexington shooting
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast