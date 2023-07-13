AppHarvest founder Jonathan Webb out as CEO

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - AppHarvest Founder Jonathan Webb is out as CEO and chairman of the board.

The Kentucky ag-tech company has been facing cash flow issues and potential foreclosure of its properties.

According to a press release, the company’s COO, Tony Martin, will step into the role of chief executive officer, effective immediately.

We’re told Webb will assume the position of chief strategy officer and will remain on the board of directors.

