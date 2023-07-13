AppHarvest founder Jonathan Webb out as CEO
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - AppHarvest Founder Jonathan Webb is out as CEO and chairman of the board.
The Kentucky ag-tech company has been facing cash flow issues and potential foreclosure of its properties.
According to a press release, the company’s COO, Tony Martin, will step into the role of chief executive officer, effective immediately.
We’re told Webb will assume the position of chief strategy officer and will remain on the board of directors.
MORE
- AppHarvest opens new high-tech vegetable farm in Ky. town
- AppHarvest opens new container farm at Madison Southern High School
- AppHarvest brings mobile greenhouse tour to downtown Lexington
- AppHarvest breaks ground on new facility to produce strawberries
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.