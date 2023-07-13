Everyday Kentucky
AppHarvest founder Jonathan Webb out as CEO

Jonathan Webb (file image)
Jonathan Webb (file image)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - AppHarvest Founder Jonathan Webb is out as CEO and chairman of the board.

The Kentucky ag-tech company has been facing cash flow issues and potential foreclosure of its properties.

According to a press release, the company’s COO, Tony Martin, will step into the role of chief executive officer, effective immediately.

We’re told Webb will assume the position of chief strategy officer and will remain on the board of directors.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

