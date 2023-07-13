Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Barbasol Championship kicks off at Keene Trace

WKYT Barbasol Champtionship Contest
The first round of the Barbasol Championship kicked off on Thursday.
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The first round of the Barbasol Championship kicked off on Thursday.

The weather forecast is on the minds of many, including officials and volunteers here who are on call and ready to initiate these weather safety plans if some of that strong weather does sweep through here.

“Caddy 127, the philanthropic arm of the Barbasol that benefits six local charities, will go over the $1 million mark this year in that money that’s given back to them,” said Dan Koett with the Barbasol Championship.

It’s one way they say “thank you” to Jessamine County.

The Barbasol Championship came to Keene Trace Golf Club in 2017 when they signed a contract to host at the course for the next five years. This year makes six years of hosting at Keene Trace.

“Of course, we had the makeup year with COVID. So this is one of 44 PGA events in the entire world,” Koett said.

Koett says though the contract is technically finished this year, they are making plans to stay.

“The event will happen next year. It’s a question as of right now as to where it might happen, but there are conversations going on as we’re talking about keeping it here long term,” Koett said.

The motivation to stay put is the opportunity to continue giving back to the charities they love here.

“We would absolutely want this to stay here and keep the PGA Tour in the Bluegrass and keep having these amazing opportunities that, at the end of the day, benefit some amazing charities,” said Koett.

The Barbasol Championship continues through Sunday.

Friday is College Day, followed by Family Day on Saturday. Sunday is Championship Sunday, where a new PGA Tour winner will be crowned.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance stolen from Grandview
Man dead after accident at Kentucky industrial plant
Police are investigating after they say two people were found shot in a wooded area in southern...
Police investigating after two people found shot in wooded area
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield
Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn identified the woman as 68-year-old Beverly Keesecker.
Woman found dead in Lexington home after police respond to possible burglary

Latest News

Kentucky will play Team Canada on Thursday
Kentucky defeats Germany 81-73 in Globl Jam opener
Atlanta Dream forward Rhyne Howard is seen during a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas...
Rhyne Howard added to WNBA All-Star game
Barbasol Championship golfers and UK Children's Hospital teamed up for a mini golf Pro-Am
Barbasol Championship and UK Children’s Hospital Team Up For Mini Pro-Am
Kentuckian Josh Teater finished second in the BMW Charity Pro-Am.
Teater hoping for home course advantage as Barbasol play begins on Thursday