Bench dedicated to gun violence victim Landon Hayes at Lexington Park

10-year-old Landon Hayes was shot and killed in February 2022 when police say a 22-year-old man shot him before killing himself.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People in Lexington honored a young gun violence victim on Wednesday.

10-year-old Landon Hayes was shot and killed in February 2022 when police say a 22-year-old man shot him before killing himself.

On Wednesday, friends and family in the community gathered for a bench dedication and balloon release at Northeastern Park.

Now this community is letting Landon know he’ll never be forgotten.

“It’s been a tough year for us. But somehow, someway, we’re going to figure out how to get through it,” Landon Hayes’ father, Louis Hayes Jr., said.

Louis Hayes says Northeastern Park is where his kids and grandkids come to play—a place where Landon would have loved to be remembered.

“This guy right here doesn’t understand. He thought we were coming down to play with Landon. All he knows is Landon. He asked me if Landon was going to be at the park,” Louis Hayes said.

A loss the adults can’t make sense of either.

“There’s no plan that’s going to make this stop. Let me take that back. There ain’t no government plan that’s going to make this stop. When I talk to people, I talk about things that matter to me and hope they matter to everybody else,” said Lexington PD Chief Lawrence Weathers.

“We’ve got to dedicate our lives to make sure we don’t lose anybody else. I think that’s the best way we can pay tribute to Landon,” said ONE Lexington Director Devine Carama.

Senator Reggie Thomas also announced that Wednesday would be declared Landon Lavelle Trent Hayes Day.

