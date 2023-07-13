Commonwealth of Kindness: Spreading joy with horses

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - In Lexington, the horse capital of the world, horses are known to bring joy.

For seniors in Richmond, the visit of one particular horse was no exception. At the Dominion of Richmond personal care community, residents were thrilled to get some one-on-one time with Casino.

“My grandma has been a resident at Dominion for a couple years now,” said Kalee Gregg. “She has Alzheimer’s, and so she’s downstairs now. As her Alzheimer’s is progressed, she has become more and more like, ‘I want to go to the barn and see the horses.’”

Gregg trains horses and does riding lessons. She’s also learned firsthand how animals can make a difference in someone’s life.

“I have seen the benefits that then, like the therapy that horses have for all different sorts of disabilities and you know, diseases like Alzheimer’s and whatnot,” said Gregg. “And, so, I really value that and like to spread that with the community and let everybody have a little bit of that horse passion in them.”

Gregg brought out her quarter horse, Casino, to interact with the residents. Needless to say, he was a hit.

“To watch them interact with the horses was incredible. It’s it was invigorating and calming,” said Donna Agee, executive director of Dominion Senior Living Richmond. “They all wanted to love on the horses. They all wanted to pet. They wanted to put their faces against them.”

It wasn’t the first time Gregg has brought a horse out. She says it won’t be the last time either.

“Being able to see them have a reaction to something that, warms their heart and makes them happy. It’s the best medicine that we can give them,” Agee said.

In addition to petting and hugging Casino, residents also spoon-fed him ice cream. A great day for him too, no doubt.

If you have a story of kindness that you would like to be featured, click here to tell us about it.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.