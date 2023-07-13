Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Emergency officials working to make sure storm sirens work

Sirens are often used to warn people of tornados or severe weather. The latest round of severe...
Sirens are often used to warn people of tornados or severe weather. The latest round of severe weather has emergency managers in several Kentucky counties realizing that their warning systems may need some serious upgrades.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Sirens are often used to warn people of tornados or severe weather.

The latest round of severe weather has emergency managers in several Kentucky counties realizing that their warning systems may need some serious upgrades. It could be they need to add new sirens, or maybe a battery needs to be upgraded.

In Garrard County, emergency management officials are working to make sure all outdoor sirens are working and even applying for grants to cover more of the county.

Judge Executive Chris Elleman says when he took office, he and the emergency management director noticed that the system needed work. He said the sirens are easy to overlook when they in are periods of time when severe weather is not a major concern.

“Obviously, if we don’t have active weather and we don’t have to use them, they get pushed off to the side, where we maybe forget about them and don’t have a focus on them. But with the weather changing like it is, it’s brought attention to all of this,” said Elleman.

Those batteries can be very expensive. Elleman says one battery alone can cost as much as $400.

Garrard County emergency officials say outdoor sirens are only designed to warn people who are outside and say people inside need to have weather alert radios or have access to broadcast warnings to stay notified.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance stolen from Grandview
Man dead after accident at Kentucky industrial plant
Police are investigating after they say two people were found shot in a wooded area in southern...
Police investigating after two people found shot in wooded area
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield
Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn identified the woman as 68-year-old Beverly Keesecker.
Woman found dead in Lexington home after police respond to possible burglary

Latest News

STEAM lab at Lexington Public library allows kids to explore in new ways.
Lexington Public Library helping young brains stay active over the summer
Brian and April Amburgey, holding more than one dozen different medications and vitamins that...
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Central Ky. veteran now facing own issues after years of advocating for fellow toxic water victims
Lexington Restaurant Week is here, consisting of 11 days of the best dishes from locally owned...
Lexington Restaurant Week: A time for local restaurants to strut their stuff
This year’s Breyerfest theme is ‘driving forward.’ Organizers say it highlights how horses have...
Paint your own horse event held ahead of Breyerfest