FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Chris Bailey Tracks The Severe Threat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is out until 9pm for much of central and eastern Kentucky.

Steamy temps and high humidity levels are combining forces to create rounds of strong to severe storms out there today. This kicks off our stormy setup that will bring rounds of storms through early next week. Outside the storms… There’s some sizzle.

Temps today range from the middle 80s to lower 90s across the state. Humidity levels will make it feel toastier than that.

A weak front approaches the state from the northwest tonight and brings rounds of storms in here. This is NOT all day stuff, but the storms that do go up may have a kick to them and produce high winds and hail.

Friday looks steamy with temps from the upper 80s to middle 90s across the state. There’s still the chance for a few storms going up, especially later in the day.

Storm chances increase on Saturday and decrease a bit for Sunday. Any storm that’s out there may be strong or locally severe. Temps outside of storms will again range from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. As usual, the toastiest temps are in the west during this entire time.

