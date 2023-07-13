FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Jim Caldwell is tracking strong to severe storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms could blow in later today.

Another round of storms will enter the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Just like so many other rounds before, these could include damaging winds with some hail possible. We are under a SLIGHT Risk of severe weather. On the one to five scale, this is a level two. The atmosphere is loaded with moisture and that means any of these could put down a lot of rain in a short amount of time. So the risk of flash flooding is elevated for us again today. Stay prepared for changing weather during the afternoon and evening hours. It could be a little later in southern & eastern Kentucky.

The threat of thunderstorms will back off a little on Friday. Most of you will be dry until we get an isolated storm or two to develop. Even then, it will be a mainly dry forecast day for us. I expect the temperature to reach 90 on Friday with a heat index of at least 95 degrees.

Daily showers & storms will keep sweeping through the region. Some of these will stay heavy at times. It doesn’t rain all day on Saturday but when it arrives during the afternoon hours, it has the potential to be gusty with some more hail. Those locally heavy showers will also remain active in the area.

Take care of each other!

