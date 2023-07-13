Everyday Kentucky
Georgetown PD looking to hire full-time & part-time employees, retirees

Georgetown PD looking to hire full-time & part-time employees, retirees
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Police Department posted on Facebook that they are hiring, and it may not require a 40-hour-a-week commitment.

The Police Department is looking to fill vacancies using both full-time and part-time officers, and those who have already retired are also eligible to continue their careers in public service.

GPD, like many departments nationwide, is facing staffing shortages.

“It’s an issue that we have faced for the last couple of years, and it’s happening all over the country,” said GPD Assistant Police Chief Josh Nash.

More flexible work hours may be the solution.

“Part-time officers add a unique benefit to our staffing,” said Nash.

While the work is part-time, the training is just like full-time.

“They are just as sharp on their skills as a normal patrol officer. There’s no issues with that,” Nash said.

For the past three years, GPD has had part-time officers allowing retired officers the opportunity to continue serving the community without working 40 hours a week.

“They’re also able to do things they love. A lot of officers like to come back. It’s hard for them to leave, and they love doing this job, but they also want to retire. So this gives them the benefit of coming and actually being able to continue to do what they love but still have a retirement schedule,” said Nash.

We spoke with a few other departments in Central Kentucky. In Frankfort, they said they are experiencing some shortages and are open to other options to fill those vacancies. In Versailles, they say that they do not have a staffing shortage at the moment and, in fact, have found success with their part-time officer program.

Those interested in applying for either full-time or part-time positions can apply on the City of Georgetown’s website.

