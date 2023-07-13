I-75 ‘rehab’ project impacting Ky. commuters

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - A new ‘rehab’ project is taking over 10 miles of I-75.

The state’s latest statistics show that 9,138 commuters from Madison County make the drive into Fayette County every day for work.

“Most of the work will be done in the evenings, so it will be less of a traffic impact, but motorists still need to plan ahead for their commute and leave additional time to reach their destination,” said Natasha Lacy with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., there will be a single-lane closure daily, and from Sundays through Fridays, there will be a double-lane closure from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The project addresses and fixes potholes and deterioration.

“The asphalt was deteriorating, and we had many potholes, and of course, that calls for a total rehabilitation,” Lacy said, “We do research and core samples and check on roadways constantly and determine when they need to be resurfaced and rehabilitated.”

The stretch roughly from the Man O War exit to Clays Ferry Bridge was last resurfaced in 2013.

And this isn’t the only project underway.

“We also have work in progress on Interstate 75 in Scott Co. We’re finishing up work on Interstate 75 in Madison County, and a new project just began this week, too, for Harrodsburg Road as well in Fayette County.”

Although there is a lot of work being done, Lacy says KYTC can’t wait to address these issues.

“It’s definitely important for safety, the quality of the community, and it’s actually work that must be done because we have heavy traffic on these main routes,” said Lacy.

They have safety precautions in place for drivers and workers.

About one out of every ten commuters to Fayette County is from Madison County. KYTC says drivers can expect this project to continue into October of this year.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.