Lexington Fire Department officials emphasizes importance of fire hydrants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fire hydrants have become a lifeline and first line of defense in battling a blaze, which is why firefighters say their work wouldn’t be possible without them.

“We’re in the speed business, so we try to have everything ready to go as fast as we can,” said Major Gerald Evans with the Lexington Fire Department.

For 18 years, Major Gerald Evans has been fighting fires in lexington. He says fire hydrants are their best tool for putting out flames, so it’s important that they make a plan on their way to a call for service.

“We have a computer screen basically and a mobile data terminal with an app on there that also has dots that show us where the hydrants are,” Major Evans said.

Major Evans says they work closely with Kentucky American Water to communicate any issues. It helps keep everyone on the same page and make timely repairs.

“Sometimes, we’ll discover hydrant problems. Sometimes the water company will and sometimes will notice something weird. or a car will hit it, or a car will bend over really bad. They won’t leak. Sometimes they’ll go up in the air,” Major Evans said.

Typically, a non-working hydrant will be covered with a bag, and they’ll make a note on their maps. Each engine also carries about a thousand gallons of water on it, and newer infrastructure is also making improvements.

“The older parts of town will have a smaller supply line, whereas the newer parts of town have a much bigger supply line. That provides us with volume. We can make pressure. If we have the water, we can do something more with it,” said Major Evans.

While hydrants get periodically flushed and tested, he says keeping water lines clear is also critical. Urging residents to keep hydrants free of trash and debris. Major Evans says he once saw a soda can pop out.

“Anything that gets in a pump will destroy it. Wreck a pump, and that’s a lot of money. That’s taxpayer money,” Major Evans said. “Anything we can do to save money and make sure that we’re not having to deal with another obstacle besides what we’re on the job for would be a major help.”

