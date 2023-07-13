Everyday Kentucky
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Lexington Public Library helping young brains stay active over the summer

STEAM lab at Lexington Public library allows kids to explore in new ways.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Searching for a place to take the kids this summer? If so, the Lexington Public Library is offering interactive programming for free.

Many kids have been spending time this summer at the Kloiber Foundation STEAM Lab at the central branch in downtown Lexington, exploring science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and art.

Educators don’t want kids to experience something called the “summer slide.” That’s when they lose a significant amount of knowledge over the summer. So, the Lexington Public Library is there to help out.

“Freddie Fossils, talking about dinosaurs, we’ve had Kentucky Down Under, giving us some animal science. We’re going to have the Newport Aquarium. Cincinnati Museum Center will be here to talk about bridge building and animal skulls,” said Kelli Parmley, community relations manager for Lexington Public Library. “So, we’ve had a lot of science and engineering programs and a lot of things here in the steam lab as well.”

You and the family can get a complete list of programming happening at all of the branches by going to their website.

You can also grab summer meals, lunch and an afternoon snack until July 28, at the Village, Northside, and Tates Creek branches of the Lexington Public Library.

