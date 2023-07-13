Lexington Restaurant Week: A time for local restaurants to strut their stuff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A kick-off event was held Wednesday night for Lexington Restaurant Week, which starts July 20.

The week helps shine a spotlight on Lexington’s restaurant scene. You have the option of selecting from restaurants that provide three and four-course menus priced between $19 and $39.

WKYT is a proud sponsor of the 11-day event.

Established in 2013 by Connie Jo Miller, WKYT and Tim Campbell, owner of Blue Million, Lexington Restaurant Week remains the only time locally-owned restaurants unite to show off what they do best.

The event has become one of the most popular times to get out on the town and support old favorites or try newer restaurants.

Event founder Miller notes, “Over 35 of our best restaurants are strutting their stuff this year. They seem to really appreciate this celebration and go all out for it. We’re lucky here in Lexington to have more excellent locally-owned restaurants per capita than most cities. We aim want to keep it that way!”

