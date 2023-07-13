Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Lexington Restaurant Week: A time for local restaurants to strut their stuff

Lexington Restaurant Week is here, consisting of 11 days of the best dishes from locally owned...
Lexington Restaurant Week is here, consisting of 11 days of the best dishes from locally owned restaurants.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A kick-off event was held Wednesday night for Lexington Restaurant Week, which starts July 20.

The week helps shine a spotlight on Lexington’s restaurant scene. You have the option of selecting from restaurants that provide three and four-course menus priced between $19 and $39.

[Click here for more information about participating restaurants and meals]

WKYT is a proud sponsor of the 11-day event.

Established in 2013 by Connie Jo Miller, WKYT and Tim Campbell, owner of Blue Million, Lexington Restaurant Week remains the only time locally-owned restaurants unite to show off what they do best.

The event has become one of the most popular times to get out on the town and support old favorites or try newer restaurants.

Event founder Miller notes, “Over 35 of our best restaurants are strutting their stuff this year. They seem to really appreciate this celebration and go all out for it. We’re lucky here in Lexington to have more excellent locally-owned restaurants per capita than most cities. We aim want to keep it that way!”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance stolen from Grandview
Man dead after accident at Kentucky industrial plant
Police are investigating after they say two people were found shot in a wooded area in southern...
Police investigating after two people found shot in wooded area
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield
Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn identified the woman as 68-year-old Beverly Keesecker.
Woman found dead in Lexington home after police respond to possible burglary

Latest News

STEAM lab at Lexington Public library allows kids to explore in new ways.
Lexington Public Library helping young brains stay active over the summer
Brian and April Amburgey, holding more than one dozen different medications and vitamins that...
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Central Ky. veteran now facing own issues after years of advocating for fellow toxic water victims
Sirens are often used to warn people of tornados or severe weather. The latest round of severe...
Emergency officials working to make sure storm sirens work
This year’s Breyerfest theme is ‘driving forward.’ Organizers say it highlights how horses have...
Paint your own horse event held ahead of Breyerfest