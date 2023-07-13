Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Coroner identifies man killed in Lexington shooting

The investigation began around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
The investigation began around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a shooting in Lexington, and a homicide investigation is now underway.

Police were called out to Whitney Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of someone shot.

Crews found a man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived and transported him to the hospital. Police say the man later died at the hospital.

The coroner has identified him as 31-year-old Stacey Marshall.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips App available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance stolen from Grandview
Man dead after accident at Kentucky industrial plant
Police are investigating after they say two people were found shot in a wooded area in southern...
Police investigating after two people found shot in wooded area
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn identified the woman as 68-year-old Beverly Keesecker.
Woman found dead in Lexington home after police respond to possible burglary
The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield

Latest News

Jonathan Webb (file image)
AppHarvest founder Jonathan Webb out as CEO
Man has life-threatening injuries after reported shooting
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Jim Caldwell is tracking strong to severe storms