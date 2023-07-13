Coroner identifies man killed in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a shooting in Lexington, and a homicide investigation is now underway.

Police were called out to Whitney Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of someone shot.

Crews found a man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived and transported him to the hospital. Police say the man later died at the hospital.

The coroner has identified him as 31-year-old Stacey Marshall.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips App available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.