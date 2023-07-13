Man has life-threatening injuries after reported shooting
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is seriously hurt after what police say may have been a shooting in Lexington.
Police were called out to Whitney Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of someone shot.
Crews found a man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived and transported him to the hospital.
Police Lieutenant Thomasena Grider would not confirm whether the man actually had a gunshot wound.
Officers are asking for information on the case.
You can leave anonymous tips with the department at (859) 258-3600 or with Bluegrass Crimestoppers.
