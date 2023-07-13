Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Man has life-threatening injuries after reported shooting

The investigation began around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
The investigation began around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is seriously hurt after what police say may have been a shooting in Lexington.

Police were called out to Whitney Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of someone shot.

Crews found a man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived and transported him to the hospital.

Police Lieutenant Thomasena Grider would not confirm whether the man actually had a gunshot wound.

Officers are asking for information on the case.

You can leave anonymous tips with the department at (859) 258-3600 or with Bluegrass Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance stolen from Grandview
Man dead after accident at Kentucky industrial plant
Police are investigating after they say two people were found shot in a wooded area in southern...
Police investigating after two people found shot in wooded area
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn identified the woman as 68-year-old Beverly Keesecker.
Woman found dead in Lexington home after police respond to possible burglary
The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield

Latest News

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Jim Caldwell is tracking strong to severe storms
Transportation cabinet leaders say they want to ‘rehab’ parts of I-75. A new paving and milling...
I-75 ‘rehab’ project impacting Ky. commuters
On Wednesday, friends and family of Landon Hayes in the community gathered for a bench...
Bench dedicated to gun violence victim Landon Hayes at Lexington Park