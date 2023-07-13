New Vista says calls have increased since 988 implementation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the implementation of the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.

According to officials at New Vista, a central Kentucky Behavioral Health Center, their counselors are receiving more than 700 additional calls to the suicide and crisis lifeline.

Calls are up 22%, according to New Vista. Darcy Miller, a regional director at New Vista, says the pandemic was a big reason for increased calls.

“I think it has shined a light on something that was already there,” said Miller.

With a year of a three-digit number like 988, Miller says people are aware that help is out there.

“I think people know and are more comfortable with reaching out and asking for more assistance with mental health, and I think people are struggling right now,” Miller said. “There’s been an uptick in violence; we’ve come out of a really difficult pandemic where people were isolated.”

Miller says the calls have no certain demographic. It can be anyone with any issue 24-7.

“I have noticed with the development of 988, we are having more kids call,” said Miller.

The volume of calls is outnumbering the staff of 40. This is where Amber Brown comes in. She used to be one of those callers suffering from bipolar disorder.

“On making the decision to utilize something like 988 is thinking what are people going to think about me, but I feel like more and more in our culture, thankfully, we are seeing that stigma removed,” said Brown.

Now she’s a case manager helping other clients with the same mental illness.

“it gives me a level of empathy, and hopefully, they can see that because I’ve had success, I mean, I’m no one special or anything like that. Anyone can have the same type of recovery and success in their mental health that I have had,” Brown said.

New Vista has started a volunteer program to help with the call volume.

