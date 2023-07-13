Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Paint your own horse event held ahead of Breyerfest

This year’s Breyerfest theme is ‘driving forward.’ Organizers say it highlights how horses have...
This year’s Breyerfest theme is ‘driving forward.’ Organizers say it highlights how horses have helped people get where they are today. This year’s celebration horse is Bravour 54.(WKYT)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a weekend many horse lovers look forward to - Breyerfest!

Thursday, the American Saddlebred Horse and Breeders Association held a ‘paint your own Breyer horse’ event with a special guest.

This year’s Breyerfest theme is ‘driving forward.’ Organizers say it highlights how horses have helped people get where they are today. This year’s celebration horse is Bravour 54.

He’s retired now, but his owner, Misdee Wrigley Miller, says they used to compete in combined driving together. It’s an equestrian sport that involves navigating through obstacles on carriages.

Wrigley Miller says Bravour helped the U.S. win its first gold medal in the sport and helped her become the first woman to win gold in combined driving at the 2018 World Equestrian Games.

Bravour’s model horse is just like the ones children worldwide collect and the ones these kids got to paint.

“Maybe I can inspire, you know, another little girl, and she’ll hold that model of my horse and dream about maybe competing with a horse of her own in the future,” Wrigley Miller said.

The first day of Breyerfest is Friday, and it goes until Sunday at the Kentucky Horse Park.

If you can’t make it out there in person this weekend, you can watch it via the livestream.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance stolen from Grandview
Man dead after accident at Kentucky industrial plant
Police are investigating after they say two people were found shot in a wooded area in southern...
Police investigating after two people found shot in wooded area
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn identified the woman as 68-year-old Beverly Keesecker.
Woman found dead in Lexington home after police respond to possible burglary
The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield

Latest News

Motor vehicle thefts.
AAA warns vehicle thefts on the rise in Lexington area
Jonathan Webb (file image)
AppHarvest founder Jonathan Webb out as CEO
Man has life-threatening injuries after reported shooting
Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (07/13/2023)