Paint your own horse event held ahead of Breyerfest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a weekend many horse lovers look forward to - Breyerfest!

Thursday, the American Saddlebred Horse and Breeders Association held a ‘paint your own Breyer horse’ event with a special guest.

This year’s Breyerfest theme is ‘driving forward.’ Organizers say it highlights how horses have helped people get where they are today. This year’s celebration horse is Bravour 54.

He’s retired now, but his owner, Misdee Wrigley Miller, says they used to compete in combined driving together. It’s an equestrian sport that involves navigating through obstacles on carriages.

Wrigley Miller says Bravour helped the U.S. win its first gold medal in the sport and helped her become the first woman to win gold in combined driving at the 2018 World Equestrian Games.

Bravour’s model horse is just like the ones children worldwide collect and the ones these kids got to paint.

“Maybe I can inspire, you know, another little girl, and she’ll hold that model of my horse and dream about maybe competing with a horse of her own in the future,” Wrigley Miller said.

The first day of Breyerfest is Friday, and it goes until Sunday at the Kentucky Horse Park.

If you can’t make it out there in person this weekend, you can watch it via the livestream.

