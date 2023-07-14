Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Body of missing Ky. man recovered from lake, police say

Body of missing Ky. man recovered from lake, police say
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says they found a body in Laurel Lake on Friday.

They believe it’s the man who disappeared from the lake last Friday.

The London-Laurel County Search and Rescue squad was looking for a 51-year-old man who had disappeared. He was seen swimming in the lake. Then he went under. His life jacket was found, but not him.

They say the victim’s body was recovered in approximately 130 feet of water off Marsh Branch Road at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office says Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling responded to the scene and removed the victim

the name of the victim has not been released yet.

No foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The investigation began around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Coroner identifies man killed in Lexington shooting
Ambulance stolen from Grandview
Man dead after accident at Kentucky industrial plant
The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield
James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home

Latest News

SB 150 ‘fully in force’ after court pauses decision on gender-affirming care
FILE PHOTO - Prison bars.
Lawmakers hear details of report on riot at Ky. juvenile detention center
Body of missing Ky. man recovered from lake, police say
WATCH | Body of missing Ky. man recovered from lake, police say
Lawmakers hear details about report on riot at Ky. juvenile detention center
WATCH | Lawmakers hear details about report on riot at Ky. juvenile detention center
SB 150 ‘fully in force’ after court pauses decision on gender-affirming care