Brewery expanding in wake of historic Madison County wet/dry vote

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A large part of Madison County was dry for more than 100 years.

However, Madison County voters decided to become a wet county back in May. The expansion of alcohol sales has paved the way for Richmond’s only brewery to soon become Berea’s only brewery as well.

“This has been something that everyone’s talked about since, longer than I’ve lived in Richmond,” said Patrick Fannin, head brewer at Dreaming Creek Brewery. “I just can’t believe it went through with such ease.”

Within hours of announcing their expansion, Fannin says prospective bartenders, brewers and more were already reaching out in search of a job. He’s excited about the rising tide that will raise all the bars’ and restaurants’ bottom lines.

“This isn’t going to turn every store into a liquor store. This isn’t going to put a bar on every corner,” Fannin said.

However, he says there are a lot of local businesses that don’t have that revenue stream, and this is just one more small thing.

“If every customer spends a little bit more at your place, it really helps out,” Fannin said.

He’s looking forward to expanding production through their Berea location as well to reach those outside the city limits.

“There’s a lot of Madison County. Madison County is a large area,” said Fannin. “It’s about us being able to provide beer to every little store and every little gas station that we can.”

Fannin says the timetable is still rough, but the hope is that customers can come in and enjoy a cold beverage by the end of 2023.

