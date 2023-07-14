Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Clay County native looking to be crowned Mullet Champ

Three-Year-Old, Tristan Bowling, is looking to come into big money with the help of his hair.
Three-Year-Old, Tristan Bowling, is looking to come into big money with the help of his hair.(Ron Bowling)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Tristan Bowling, a three-year-old with the coolest hair is looking to be named the mullet champ in the USA Mullet Championship.

What started as a “rat tail that curled” at one-year-old has turned into an attention grabber for the Bowling family.

“Everybody just talks about how cute it is and he just loves his hair,” his mother Kendra Bowling said.

Tristan first learned about the success of his hair after winning money at the Chicken festival in London, Kentucky and the Elk Mountain festival.

Now, the family is thinking bigger, competing with the country’s best mullets in a three round contest.

The 33 most voted will advance to the second round and the Bowling’s are hopeful of Tristan’s chances.

”It’s been a lot of work, trying to get votes and stuff but right now he’s pretty high up there as far as we know,” Kendra said. “If he wins the competition, he gets $5,000 so he’s pretty excited about that, he’s been wanting to go to the beach and that’s what we are going to use it for.”

She said she would like to let the mullet grow but said Tristan plans to cut it off.

Round one of the USA Mullet Championship ends on July 17.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Teen brothers killed in boating accident on Lake Cumberland
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Ambulance stolen from Grandview
Man dead after accident at Kentucky industrial plant
The investigation began around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Coroner identifies man killed in Lexington shooting
The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield

Latest News

WATCH | Teen brothers killed in boating accident on Lake Cumberland
Courtney Wrenn
Lexington police: Arrest made in connection with Whitney Avenue murder
Stacy Bisel is a Kentucky native working as a hair and makeup artist in Los Angeles.
Kentucky-born hair and makeup artist speaks on Hollywood actor’s strike
A date for the grand opening of the new Splash water feature at Charles Young Park has been...
Grand opening set for new ‘Splashpad’ at Lexington park