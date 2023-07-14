Dog found abandoned in closed dumpster at Lexington park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A dog is now in good hands after being found abandoned in a dumpster at Constitution Park.

Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control says while they work on finding the dog a forever home, they’re also looking for who’s responsible.

Due to the conditions and the heat, animal control says they’re glad she was found alive. What rescuers say sounded like a coyote coming from the dumpster ended up being a little shepherd mix.

According to animal care and control, two Lexington Parks and Recreation employees found her Thursday morning. They say a crate was also in the dumpster, though she wasn’t inside of it, and the doors were all closed.

Animal control says the happy, lovable pup is underweight, but overall, she’s healthy. They call it fate that she was found, as there’s no telling how long she was in there.

Cruelty investigator for Lexington Animal Care & Control Jai Hamilton says this was an intentional act, and there’s no excuse for it.

“Every year, we have a couple dogs that are found in a dumpster, and luckily, she was found alive,” Hamilton said. “Other dogs are not as fortunate. We have found several dead dogs in dumpsters. So, for her, it was a happy ending, but you never know. Somebody, I believe, left her for dead.”

Hamilton says animal abandonment is a Class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to one year in jail and up to a $500 fine. Anyone with information is asked to call animal control’s cruelty investigator at 859-255-9033, extension 229.

Animal control says they’re currently looking into surveillance footage. In the meantime, and it might come as no surprise, there are already people lined up to adopt the dog.

