Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Dog found abandoned in closed dumpster at Lexington park

A dog is now in good hands after being found abandoned in a dumpster at Constitution Park....
A dog is now in good hands after being found abandoned in a dumpster at Constitution Park. Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control says while they work on finding the dog a forever home, they’re also looking for who’s responsible.(WKYT)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A dog is now in good hands after being found abandoned in a dumpster at Constitution Park.

Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control says while they work on finding the dog a forever home, they’re also looking for who’s responsible.

Due to the conditions and the heat, animal control says they’re glad she was found alive. What rescuers say sounded like a coyote coming from the dumpster ended up being a little shepherd mix.

According to animal care and control, two Lexington Parks and Recreation employees found her Thursday morning. They say a crate was also in the dumpster, though she wasn’t inside of it, and the doors were all closed.

Animal control says the happy, lovable pup is underweight, but overall, she’s healthy. They call it fate that she was found, as there’s no telling how long she was in there.

Cruelty investigator for Lexington Animal Care & Control Jai Hamilton says this was an intentional act, and there’s no excuse for it.

“Every year, we have a couple dogs that are found in a dumpster, and luckily, she was found alive,” Hamilton said. “Other dogs are not as fortunate. We have found several dead dogs in dumpsters. So, for her, it was a happy ending, but you never know. Somebody, I believe, left her for dead.”

Hamilton says animal abandonment is a Class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to one year in jail and up to a $500 fine. Anyone with information is asked to call animal control’s cruelty investigator at 859-255-9033, extension 229.

Animal control says they’re currently looking into surveillance footage. In the meantime, and it might come as no surprise, there are already people lined up to adopt the dog.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The investigation began around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Coroner identifies man killed in Lexington shooting
Ambulance stolen from Grandview
Man dead after accident at Kentucky industrial plant
The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield
James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home

Latest News

Two killed in boating accident on Lake Cumberland
There’s been another bear sighting in Lexington, this time at a soccer field.
WATCH: Another bear sighting in Lexington
Madison County voters decided to become a wet county back in May. The expansion of alcohol...
Brewery expanding in wake of historic Madison County wet/dry vote
WATCH | Two people seriously hurt after ‘flash fire’ at Kentucky Horse Park