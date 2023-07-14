Everyday Kentucky
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks More Storms For Saturday

Storms
Storms(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are bookending our weekend with some very steamy temps as temps hit some of the toastier numbers of the entire summer. Sandwiched in between is a stormy Saturday with rounds of boomers blowing through here.

Let’s begin out there today and roll forward. Highs today are generally in the upper 80s and low 90s with humidity making it feel even warmer. There’s the chance for a storm or two going up but much of the day looks dry.

Rounds of showers and storms then increase tonight into Saturday and some of the storms will be strong. Heavy rainfall may accompany some of the storms. Keep the umbrellas handy to be safe. Highs range from 80-85.

Sunday is toasty with just a small storm risk.

The storm threat then increases Monday and Tuesday as a front crosses the region. A few more strong storms with heavy rains are possible during this time.

We will likely get a quick-hitting surge of heat by late Wednesday or Thursday as the lower plains heat briefly expands eastward before another big trough swings back in by next weekend.

The potential for some big time thunderstorm clusters is there before that trough digs in.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

