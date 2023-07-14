College Day kicks off at the Barbasol Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - It is the second day of the Barbasol championship tournament at Keene Trace in Nicholasville.

Tournament play has been underway since early Tuesday morning, but you may notice that today’s crowd is a little younger than usual.

Friday was College Day, sponsored by the Kentucky Lottery.

College students were able to enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free deal on tickets for Friday only.

“We wanna make sure that for our young kids that are in college, we wanna give them a great outlet to see some amazing golf. And also, for a lot of folks, this may be their first professional golf tournament, so we wanna expose them to the amazing game of professional golf,” said Dan Koett with the Barbasol Championship.

To qualify, the recipient of the tickets must be a student currently enrolled in college, but for that other ticket, Koett says you can bring anyone you’d like.

