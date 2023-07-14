Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

College Day kicks off at the Barbasol Championship

College Day kicks off at the Barbasol Championship
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - It is the second day of the Barbasol championship tournament at Keene Trace in Nicholasville.

Tournament play has been underway since early Tuesday morning, but you may notice that today’s crowd is a little younger than usual.

Friday was College Day, sponsored by the Kentucky Lottery.

College students were able to enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free deal on tickets for Friday only.

“We wanna make sure that for our young kids that are in college, we wanna give them a great outlet to see some amazing golf. And also, for a lot of folks, this may be their first professional golf tournament, so we wanna expose them to the amazing game of professional golf,” said Dan Koett with the Barbasol Championship.

To qualify, the recipient of the tickets must be a student currently enrolled in college, but for that other ticket, Koett says you can bring anyone you’d like.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The investigation began around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Coroner identifies man killed in Lexington shooting
Ambulance stolen from Grandview
Man dead after accident at Kentucky industrial plant
The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield
James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home

Latest News

Reed Sheppard added 14 points, four assists, four steals and two blocked shots
Balanced scoring attack leads Kentucky past Team Canada
Morehead State golf coach Matthew Martin is serving as a caddy in this week's Barbasol...
Morehead State quartet shares spotlight at Barbasol
The first round of the Barbasol Championship kicked off on Thursday.
Barbasol Championship kicks off at Keene Trace
Kentucky will play Team Canada on Thursday
Kentucky defeats Germany 81-73 in Globl Jam opener