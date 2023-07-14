Grand opening set for new ‘Splashpad’ at Lexington park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A date for the grand opening of the new Splash water feature at Charles Young Park has been announced.

Lexington Parks & Recreation says a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on July 27, followed by a grand opening festival.

There will be free food, snacks, music, local artists and activities for kids. They say children of all ages are encouraged to come cool off at the Splashpad.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 11 a.m., and the splash pad will be open for play at 11:30. The festival will go on until 1:30 p.m.

