Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Grand opening set for new ‘Splashpad’ at Lexington park

A date for the grand opening of the new Splash water feature at Charles Young Park has been...
A date for the grand opening of the new Splash water feature at Charles Young Park has been announced.(Lexington, KY Parks & Recreation)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A date for the grand opening of the new Splash water feature at Charles Young Park has been announced.

Lexington Parks & Recreation says a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on July 27, followed by a grand opening festival.

MORE

There will be free food, snacks, music, local artists and activities for kids. They say children of all ages are encouraged to come cool off at the Splashpad.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 11 a.m., and the splash pad will be open for play at 11:30. The festival will go on until 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The investigation began around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Coroner identifies man killed in Lexington shooting
Ambulance stolen from Grandview
Man dead after accident at Kentucky industrial plant
The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield
James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home

Latest News

Friday was College Day at the Barbasol Championship, sponsored by the Kentucky Lottery.
College Day kicks off at the Barbasol Championship
Nicholasville is home to a sizable Ukrainian population allowing the community to flourish even...
Church works to help Ukrainian refugees in Kentucky
SB 150 ‘fully in force’ after court pauses decision on gender-affirming care
FILE PHOTO - Prison bars.
Lawmakers hear details of report on riot at Ky. juvenile detention center