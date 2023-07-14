How the approval of the first over-the-counter birth control pill will impact Kentucky?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first non-prescription daily oral contraceptive on Thursday.

The FDA says this provides an option for people to purchase oral contraceptives without a prescription.

After a battle in the state over abortion, this decision could impact the Commonwealth.

Kentucky’s Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates director, Tamarra Wieder, says the FDA’s approval of over-the-counter oral contraceptives is a stepping stone.

“While birth control is really one of the best ways to reduce unintended and unplanned pregnancies, it’s not 100%,” said Wieder.

According to the FDA, half of the 6.1 million pregnancies in the country are unintended. Wieder says Opill could change those statistics.

The trigger law that took effect in Kentucky more than a year ago made nearly all abortions illegal in the state, the only exceptions being to save the mother’s life or prevent disabling injury.

Wieder says she hopes the contraceptive remains over the counter.

“There can be intimidation factors if it’s behind the pharmacist counter. I know that in some rural communities, everybody knows who you are, and that could be a barrier to accessing reproductive healthcare,” Wieder said.

She says 73 counties in the state do not have OBGYNs, so even though you won’t need a prescription for Opill, she recommends you still see your doctor for yearly examinations.

“My hope is that people still go get those examinations because they’re still life-saving,” Wieder said.

Wieder adds that educating yourself and knowing your own body is important because understanding will allow for safe and efficient use.

“I think as we find ways to make birth control more accessible, more available, we will see unintended pregnancies go down,” said Wieder. “That’s the hope.”

The availability of Opill will be determined by the manufacturer. There is no timeline for when it will be in stores.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.