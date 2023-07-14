Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Plenty of steam with some storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Heat and humidity will be a bigger issue for most of you today. There will be a few storms but most of us will be dry.

A scattered coverage of showers & thunderstorms will develop today. If you are caught under a stray shower, you could see a locally heavy shower pop up over your head. Most of you won’t have to deal with that stuff. Humidity will be the bigger issue for the rest of us. Temperatures hover around 90 degrees and humidity should make it feel more like 95 during the peak heating hours.

Thunderstorms will become more widespread on Saturday. These storms will come in waves. I think there is a chance for the morning hours and another shot during the afternoon to evening. Once again, this will not be a widespread event for everyone. Any one of these storms could be strong to severe. There is a MARGINAL risk of severe weather on Saturday. The primary threat will be gusty winds.

Storm chances will continue through next week.

Take care of each other!

