Kentucky-born hair and makeup artist speaks on Hollywood actor’s strike

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky native living working as a hair and makeup artist in Los Angeles is standing firmly behind the picket line during the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood.

About 160,000 Hollywood actors are going on strike after union talks with major studios and streaming services failed.

They joined more than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America, who have been on strike against the same studios since the beginning of May.

It’s the first time its members have stopped working on movie and television productions since 1980.

The Union’s rank-and-file members voted 98% in favor of authorizing a strike. However, the industry, as a whole, is facing a major shakeup.

“We’re such a huge community, but we love what we do. It’s a crazy business, crazy hours. We don’t eat. We don’t sleep. We love just love to do what we do. To create content,” said Kentucky native Stacy Bisel.

Stacy Bisel is just an eastern Kentucky girl living in Los Angeles. She says she grew up doing her friends’ hair and makeup for special events. So after graduation from UK, while she didn’t have any big plans or dreams of taking on Hollywood, it was a natural fit.

“You know I worked on “The Gray Man,” “Never Have I Ever,” a show out there called “Ex-Pats” that’s coming out maybe soon,” Bisel said.

As a member of the Local 706 journeyman and IATSE Union, she says she’s been out of work since March, when production began pulling back. The strike has trickled down all the way to caterers and cleaning crews.

“There are a lot of writers who live like a lot of people in this country, paycheck to paycheck,” Bisel said. “They love what they do. They bring us the stories. Really without them, we wouldn’t have anything to watch.”

Bisel says it’s easy to look at people in the City of Angels and assume they are wealthy. However, so much of California’s economy is tied up in the entertainment industry. She just wants to see everyone get what’s fair in a day and age where streaming and artificial intelligence are entirely new players in the game.

“One of my friends said, this is like our industrial revolution. Hollywood, as you know it, isn’t going to be Hollywood after this strike is over. It’s going to be a totally different beast within itself,” Bisel said.

The group is fighting for items like pensions, health care contributions and additional payments when the show that they appear on air on streaming services. They’ve also been leery about studios using artificial intelligence in their productions.

