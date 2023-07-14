Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Kentucky-born hair and makeup artist speaks on Hollywood actor’s strike

About 160,000 Hollywood actors are going on strike after union talks with major studios and streaming services failed.
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky native living working as a hair and makeup artist in Los Angeles is standing firmly behind the picket line during the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood.

About 160,000 Hollywood actors are going on strike after union talks with major studios and streaming services failed.

They joined more than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America, who have been on strike against the same studios since the beginning of May.

It’s the first time its members have stopped working on movie and television productions since 1980.

The Union’s rank-and-file members voted 98% in favor of authorizing a strike. However, the industry, as a whole, is facing a major shakeup.

“We’re such a huge community, but we love what we do. It’s a crazy business, crazy hours. We don’t eat. We don’t sleep. We love just love to do what we do. To create content,” said Kentucky native Stacy Bisel.

Stacy Bisel is just an eastern Kentucky girl living in Los Angeles. She says she grew up doing her friends’ hair and makeup for special events. So after graduation from UK, while she didn’t have any big plans or dreams of taking on Hollywood, it was a natural fit.

“You know I worked on “The Gray Man,” “Never Have I Ever,” a show out there called “Ex-Pats” that’s coming out maybe soon,” Bisel said.

As a member of the Local 706 journeyman and IATSE Union, she says she’s been out of work since March, when production began pulling back. The strike has trickled down all the way to caterers and cleaning crews.

“There are a lot of writers who live like a lot of people in this country, paycheck to paycheck,” Bisel said. “They love what they do. They bring us the stories. Really without them, we wouldn’t have anything to watch.”

Bisel says it’s easy to look at people in the City of Angels and assume they are wealthy. However, so much of California’s economy is tied up in the entertainment industry. She just wants to see everyone get what’s fair in a day and age where streaming and artificial intelligence are entirely new players in the game.

“One of my friends said, this is like our industrial revolution. Hollywood, as you know it, isn’t going to be Hollywood after this strike is over. It’s going to be a totally different beast within itself,” Bisel said.

The group is fighting for items like pensions, health care contributions and additional payments when the show that they appear on air on streaming services. They’ve also been leery about studios using artificial intelligence in their productions.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The investigation began around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Coroner identifies man killed in Lexington shooting
Ambulance stolen from Grandview
Man dead after accident at Kentucky industrial plant
The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield
James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home

Latest News

Courtney Wrenn
Lexington police: Arrest made in connection with Whitney Avenue murder
A date for the grand opening of the new Splash water feature at Charles Young Park has been...
Grand opening set for new ‘Splashpad’ at Lexington park
Friday was College Day at the Barbasol Championship, sponsored by the Kentucky Lottery.
College Day kicks off at the Barbasol Championship
Nicholasville is home to a sizable Ukrainian population allowing the community to flourish even...
Church works to help Ukrainian refugees in Kentucky