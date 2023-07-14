Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Lawmakers hear details of report on riot at Ky. juvenile detention center

Lawmakers hear details about report on riot at Ky. juvenile detention center
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning new details about a violent riot at a southern Kentucky juvenile detention center.

Friday, Kentucky lawmakers were given details of a nine-month investigation into a fire at a Louisville juvenile center and the riot at the Adair County facility in Columbia.

According to what lawmakers heard, the fire in Louisville may have indirectly impacted what happened in Adair County.

RELATED: State lawmakers question safety at juvenile facilities

The fires at the Louisville center in August resulted in several youths being transferred to the center in Adair County. The riot in Adair County happened after five juveniles were transported from Louisville.

“The three youths were part of a transfer from Jefferson on November 9, 2022. DJJ decided to move them on November 8 after a failed fire alarm test. The three youths were not separated because DJJ staff did not have time for a proper intake and could not identify their affiliations,” said William Spears, who submitted the report.

Lawmakers also heard from the secretary of the Department for Juvenile Justice, Vicki Reed, who told lawmakers there is an issue with staffing, but it’s gotten better with pay raises granted over the past months.

Lawmakers were also told the state may want to consider building a psychiatric facility for youth.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The investigation began around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Coroner identifies man killed in Lexington shooting
Ambulance stolen from Grandview
Man dead after accident at Kentucky industrial plant
The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield
James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home

Latest News

SB 150 ‘fully in force’ after court pauses decision on gender-affirming care
Lawmakers hear details about report on riot at Ky. juvenile detention center
WATCH | Lawmakers hear details about report on riot at Ky. juvenile detention center
Body of missing Ky. man recovered from lake, police say
WATCH | Body of missing Ky. man recovered from lake, police say
Two kids killed in boating accident on Lake Cumberland
WATCH | Two kids killed in boating accident on Lake Cumberland