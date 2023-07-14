Lawmakers hear details of report on riot at Ky. juvenile detention center

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning new details about a violent riot at a southern Kentucky juvenile detention center.

Friday, Kentucky lawmakers were given details of a nine-month investigation into a fire at a Louisville juvenile center and the riot at the Adair County facility in Columbia.

“Never again will we let staffing issues (at juvenile centers) get to where it is unsafe.” More on the juvenile justice testimony at 4 and 6 @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/RQrJqNdzyU — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) July 14, 2023

According to what lawmakers heard, the fire in Louisville may have indirectly impacted what happened in Adair County.

The fires at the Louisville center in August resulted in several youths being transferred to the center in Adair County. The riot in Adair County happened after five juveniles were transported from Louisville.

“The three youths were part of a transfer from Jefferson on November 9, 2022. DJJ decided to move them on November 8 after a failed fire alarm test. The three youths were not separated because DJJ staff did not have time for a proper intake and could not identify their affiliations,” said William Spears, who submitted the report.

Lawmakers also heard from the secretary of the Department for Juvenile Justice, Vicki Reed, who told lawmakers there is an issue with staffing, but it’s gotten better with pay raises granted over the past months.

Lawmakers were also told the state may want to consider building a psychiatric facility for youth.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.