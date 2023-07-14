Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Lexington police: Arrest made in connection with Whitney Avenue murder

Lexington police: arrest made in connection with Whitney Avenue murder
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they have made an arrest in connection with a Whitney Avenue murder.

Police say they arrested 33-year-old Courtney Wrenn on Friday in connection with the shooting death of 31-year-old Stacey Marshall.

Police were called out to Whitney Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of someone shot. Crews found Marshall with life-threatening injuries when they arrived and transported him to the hospital. Police say Marshall later died at the hospital.

They say detectives learned that the shooting took place at a residence in the 300 block of Michigan Street during the investigation.

Wrenn is charged with murder, burglary, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The investigation began around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Coroner identifies man killed in Lexington shooting
Ambulance stolen from Grandview
Man dead after accident at Kentucky industrial plant
The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield
James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home

Latest News

Stacy Bisel is a Kentucky native working as a hair and makeup artist in Los Angeles.
Kentucky-born hair and makeup artist speaks on Hollywood actor’s strike
A date for the grand opening of the new Splash water feature at Charles Young Park has been...
Grand opening set for new ‘Splashpad’ at Lexington park
Friday was College Day at the Barbasol Championship, sponsored by the Kentucky Lottery.
College Day kicks off at the Barbasol Championship
Nicholasville is home to a sizable Ukrainian population allowing the community to flourish even...
Church works to help Ukrainian refugees in Kentucky