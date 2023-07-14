Lexington police: Arrest made in connection with Whitney Avenue murder
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they have made an arrest in connection with a Whitney Avenue murder.
Police say they arrested 33-year-old Courtney Wrenn on Friday in connection with the shooting death of 31-year-old Stacey Marshall.
Police were called out to Whitney Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of someone shot. Crews found Marshall with life-threatening injuries when they arrived and transported him to the hospital. Police say Marshall later died at the hospital.
They say detectives learned that the shooting took place at a residence in the 300 block of Michigan Street during the investigation.
Wrenn is charged with murder, burglary, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
