Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

The Lexington Theatre Company’s ‘The Sound of Music’ takes stage

“The Sound of Music” is led by veterans of Broadway-national tours, rising stars and recent...
“The Sound of Music” is led by veterans of Broadway-national tours, rising stars and recent college graduates.(Lexington Theatre Company)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Theatre Company’s production of “The Sound of Music” has begun its run at the Lexington Opera House.

The musical had its opening night on Thursday, July 13, and will conclude performances on Sunday, July 16.

“The Sound of Music” is led by veterans of Broadway-national tours, rising stars and recent college graduates. Several Kentucky children are also playing the von Trapp children in the musical. Lexington natives also have supporting roles.

The Lexington Theatre Company says they are excited for people to enjoy the show.

“We love live theatre because it is a shared experience between the actors on stage and the audience. There’s a special energy that passes back and forth, and there’s really absolutely nothing like experiencing story-telling, musical story-telling together in a masterful way, and we hope everybody has a wonderful time,” Lexington Theatre Company co-founder Lydia Franklin Smith.

The Lexington Theatre Company’s next production, the musical “Memphis,” will play at the Opera House from August 3-6.

You can purchase tickets to “The Sound of Music” and learn more about the Lexington Theatre Company by going to their website.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance stolen from Grandview
Man dead after accident at Kentucky industrial plant
Police are investigating after they say two people were found shot in a wooded area in southern...
Police investigating after two people found shot in wooded area
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield
Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn identified the woman as 68-year-old Beverly Keesecker.
Woman found dead in Lexington home after police respond to possible burglary

Latest News

FDA approves first OTC birth control
How the approval of the first over-the-counter birth control pill will impact Kentucky?
WATCH | Barbasol Championship kicks off at Keene Trace
Family and friends of Amber Spradlin are searching for justice.
‘Use the facts’: False reports ‘taking time away’ from Floyd County murder investigation
Fire hydrants have become a lifeline and first line of defense in battling a blaze, which is...
Lexington Fire Department officials emphasizes importance of fire hydrants