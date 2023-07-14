The Lexington Theatre Company’s ‘The Sound of Music’ takes stage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Theatre Company’s production of “The Sound of Music” has begun its run at the Lexington Opera House.

The musical had its opening night on Thursday, July 13, and will conclude performances on Sunday, July 16.

“The Sound of Music” is led by veterans of Broadway-national tours, rising stars and recent college graduates. Several Kentucky children are also playing the von Trapp children in the musical. Lexington natives also have supporting roles.

The Lexington Theatre Company says they are excited for people to enjoy the show.

“We love live theatre because it is a shared experience between the actors on stage and the audience. There’s a special energy that passes back and forth, and there’s really absolutely nothing like experiencing story-telling, musical story-telling together in a masterful way, and we hope everybody has a wonderful time,” Lexington Theatre Company co-founder Lydia Franklin Smith.

The Lexington Theatre Company’s next production, the musical “Memphis,” will play at the Opera House from August 3-6.

You can purchase tickets to “The Sound of Music” and learn more about the Lexington Theatre Company by going to their website.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.