Morehead State quartet shares spotlight at Barbasol

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead State golf coach Matthew Martin joked he’ll never ask his players to use PGA Tour-sized golf bags. Not after carrying one around for 18 holes at the Barbasol Championship on Thursday.

Martin, who just completed his ninth season as the Eagles head coach, is looping this week in Nicholasville, this time for Englishman John Parry. It marks the third time Martin has caddied in Kentucky’s only PGA Tour event.

“It’s special,” Martin said. “It’s the premier golf week in our state. We have the PGA every so often, but this is where the community of Kentucky golf comes together.”

Martin says Josh Teater is the face of Morhead State golf. Teater, who currently is No. 23 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, will be a fan favorite when he tours Keene Trace for the “umpteenth” time in the Barbasol. The Lexington native is playing this year’s event on a sponsor’s exemption.

Caddying for Teater is fellow Eagle Joe Muschong, who played at Morehead State from 2017-21. The All-OVC golfer is no stranger to Keene Trace. Like Teater, Muschong knows his way around the course, having played there as a young golfer.

Rounding out the MSU foursome is Lee Chaney. Chaney played from 2004-09 for the Eagles. Chaney says he dreamed of making the PGA Tour.

Chaney made it.

For the past seven years, Chaney has been a caddy on the Tour, first with his buddy, Teater. This year, Chaney is doing the honors for Ryan Brehm.

“Really, I wouldn’t be on the PGA Tour without Josh Teater,” Chaney explained. “I’ve gotten in because of him.”

And as you might expect, all four are rooting for each other.

“I’m a Morehead State Eagle for life. Always have and always will be,” Martin said. “I’m pulling for Josh. Hopefully Chaney’s guy has a great week. The more we can get the Eagle name out there, the better.”

