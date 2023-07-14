Sandy’s Gaming set for fall opening

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Tri-State’s newest entertainment destination is one step closer to opening in Ashland.

Sandy’s Gaming is a 74,000 square foot sportsbook betting lounge. The company says it will soon create millions of dollars in economic impact for eastern Kentucky.

“We’re making up to a 75 million dollar commitment, and that’s really putting a flag in the ground in Boyd County. We anticipate attracting over a thousand people a day from a fifty to one hundred-mile radius,” Chairman Larry Lucas said.

With more than 40,000 square feet of gaming space, 700-plus slot games, and three movie theater-sized screens for watching horse racing and other sports, the business will serve as an outreach to even more business growth in Eastern Kentucky.

“It gives us another piece of the puzzle we need as we recruit the business and industry to come to this region and to locate here and to have a location like this,” Rocky Adkins said.

Sandy’s Gaming hopes to have a ribbon-cutting in October, with an official opening date shortly after.

