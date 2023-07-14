Everyday Kentucky
SB 150 ‘fully in force’ after court pauses decision on gender-affirming care

The portion of a controversial Kentucky law banning gender-affirming care for minors is now in effect.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
In June, a federal court in Louisville sided with the ACLU and the National Center for Lesbian Rights by blocking the section of Senate Bill 150 that prohibits healthcare providers from performing gender-affirming care procedures on minors.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron then filed an emergency motion earlier in July, challenging the court’s decision to halt a portion of SB 150 regarding puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.

Friday, a judge ruled in his favor.

“Today’s ruling is a win for parents and children. I’m grateful to the district court for doing what the law requires, which is protecting Kentucky kids from the irreversible harms that these experimental drug treatments would cause,” said Cameron. “Moving forward, my office will continue to defend Senate Bill 150 and stand up for the right of children to be children, free from the influences of leftist activists and radical gender ideology.”

Read the court decision below:

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

