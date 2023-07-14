Everyday Kentucky
Teen brothers killed in boating accident on Lake Cumberland

Two kids killed in boating accident on Lake Cumberland
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.

The coroner says a boat and a jet ski collided Friday afternoon on Lake Cumberland.

We’re told it happened just south of the Woodson Bend Boat Dock, near Bronston.

The coroner says the victims were 18 and 14 years old brothers from northern Kentucky who were both on the jet ski.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

We have a crew heading to the scene, and we’ll bring you more information as we get it.

This is a developing story.

