Two killed in boating accident on Lake Cumberland

(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.

The coroner says a boat and a jet ski collided Friday afternoon on Lake Cumberland.

We’re told it happened just south of the Woodson Bend Boat Dock, near Bronston.

The names of the people involved have not yet been released.

We have a crew heading to the scene, and we’ll bring you more information as we get it.

This is a developing story.

