Two people seriously hurt after ‘flash fire’ at Kentucky Horse Park

Two people are in the hospital after what’s being described by firefighters as a flash fire inside a food truck at the Kentucky Horse Park.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are in the hospital after what’s being described by firefighters as a flash fire inside a food truck at the Kentucky Horse Park.

Breyerfest is currently underway at the Kentucky Horse Park.

Fire officials tell us the fire happened Friday morning around 8 inside the “B.G. Concessions” food truck, which sells corndogs and lemonade. They say the fire involved grease.

Witnesses described two people coming out of the back of the food truck on fire. Other vendors helped wrapped them up and put out the fire until firefighters could get there.

Fire officials say the victims were both taken to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The incident is now under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

