LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s been another bear sighting in Lexington, this time at a soccer field.

WKYT viewer Chris Skaggs got the above video of the bear at the new soccer complex off Athens Boonsboro Road and I-75.

That’s only a few miles from where a bear was sighted in June in a neighborhood off Old Richmond Road.

