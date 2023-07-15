Everyday Kentucky
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | A Calmer and Steamy Sunday

Saturday Night Fastcast | Meteorologist Alexa Minton is Tracking a Calmer Sunday
By Alexa Minton
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a day full of scattered thunderstorms, the Bluegrass is calming down for our Saturday overnight. We are watching the heavier rain push towards Southeastern Kentucky, but most activity will clear by the late evening hours.

For our Sunday day - we will see a mostly calm day, with a small chance for a scattered shower or two. Mostly Sunny skies - but our sunshine might look milky thanks to some Canadian Wildfire smoke pushing in to the region. Rainfall will only reach trace amounts but temps will climb close to 90.

Our work week starts off muggy, with temps settling in the mid 80s but the humidity climbing. Plus we will some scattered shower chances. Our next likely storm system is headed our way Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

Have a Great Saturday Night!

