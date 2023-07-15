Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Strong Storms Scattered on Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are starting off our weekend with some stronger storms for the area. The rain will roll-in in rounds, with the first hitting in parts of the mid-morning. Temps for the daytime today will settle in the 80s.

Sunday will bring about some hot temperatures with steamy conditions. Humidity will taper off throughout the day, and our skies will be mainly dry for the region.

Storm chances will increase as we head into our work week, with a threat of heavy thunderstorms lingering on Monday and Tuesday of this week. Temps throughout the week will settle in a muggy pattern, remaining in the mid 80s to 90 degree range

Have a Great Saturday!

