Amtrak train derails after colliding with semi in Florida

A train carrying more than 100 passengers and crew derailed Friday night due to an accident with a semi-truck hauling cars. (WFTS)
By WFTS Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFTS) - An Amtrak train carrying more than 170 passengers derailed near Lakeland, Florida Friday night.

The passenger train collided with a semitruck hauling cars.

Lakeland Fire Battalion Chief Jason Bugsby reported the traveling eastbound from Miami and had stopped in Tampa, with New York as its destination.

Bugsby said there as 163 passengers and 10 crew members on board at the time of the derailment.

Seven passengers sustained injuries, and everyone had to be evacuated after the partial derailment.

“We had approximately 1,600 gallons of diesel fuel in the front engine that made the initial contact with the semi,” Bugsby said.

Investigators aren’t sure why the truck paused on the train tracks.

The railroad worked to shuttle passengers to a nearby shelter.

The Polk County Sheriff had asked motorists to avoid the area near the derailment site.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

