Family hosts Golf Scramble fundraiser for Kameron May

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Kameron May is described by loved ones as, “a special kid.”

“Just one of the most popular kids in school. One of those trendsetters, the kids follow him. Super, super sweet kid. He had his moments, he wasn’t always super sweet like any typical 12-year-old. Just really good heart, very physical, anything physical. Loved to play all sports and run and loves his video games just all around well-rounded kid. He’s a good boy, really good boy,” said Kameron’s grandmother, Sharon Davis.

Kameron fell through a skylight in April 2022. Fire officials say he got onto the roof of a condemned Winchester building, didn’t see a skylight, and fell through.

“He was just goofing off with some other kids and they were on the roof of an abandoned building downtown and he fell through a skylight. He suffered some pretty major, life-changing injuries, skull fractures, and the problem is the real severe brain injury,” said Davis.

Davis says Kameron spent months in the hospital. In October, he returned home from rehab at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Since then, he’s been doing intensive outpatient therapy. Kameron has been in a state of “minimal consciousness” but his family says they’re hopeful this will change with continued therapies and treatment.

Earlier this week, Davis says there was an incident and Kameron became unresponsive. He’s been in the ICU ever since.

“His recovery is going very slowly and it’s taking a long time but we feel like we’re getting there we just have to get the right therapies and the right clinics and the right doctors,” said Davis.

Since Kameron’s accident, his family has hosted fundraisers to help pay for his medical bills. Saturday, they held a Golf Scramble at Southwind Golf Course in Winchester.

Bob Bristow lives in southern Kentucky but has been following Kameron’s story.

“I was more than glad to come up and play for Kam,” said Bristow. “It’s a wonderful thing to see all the support for any child, no matter what. Then for him in particular, because of the severity of his injuries, it’s just touching. We’ve got so many people out here today and it’s a really great thing.”

While Bristow has never met Kameron, his son knows him through baseball. One of several sports Kameron played.

Kameron’s family says it means a lot to them to see so many people continuing to support him.

“It’s just the best thing ever to know that people still care and think about him. We still get prayers and we’re still posting everywhere we can on social media to pray for him and remember him,” said Davis.

