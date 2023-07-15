Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Family hosts Golf Scramble fundraiser for Kameron May

Kameron fell through the skylight of a Winchester building 2022.
Family hosts Golf Scramble fundraiser for Kameron May
Family hosts Golf Scramble fundraiser for Kameron May(WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Kameron May is described by loved ones as, “a special kid.”

“Just one of the most popular kids in school. One of those trendsetters, the kids follow him. Super, super sweet kid. He had his moments, he wasn’t always super sweet like any typical 12-year-old. Just really good heart, very physical, anything physical. Loved to play all sports and run and loves his video games just all around well-rounded kid. He’s a good boy, really good boy,” said Kameron’s grandmother, Sharon Davis.

Kameron fell through a skylight in April 2022. Fire officials say he got onto the roof of a condemned Winchester building, didn’t see a skylight, and fell through.

“He was just goofing off with some other kids and they were on the roof of an abandoned building downtown and he fell through a skylight. He suffered some pretty major, life-changing injuries, skull fractures, and the problem is the real severe brain injury,” said Davis.

Davis says Kameron spent months in the hospital. In October, he returned home from rehab at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Since then, he’s been doing intensive outpatient therapy. Kameron has been in a state of “minimal consciousness” but his family says they’re hopeful this will change with continued therapies and treatment.

Earlier this week, Davis says there was an incident and Kameron became unresponsive. He’s been in the ICU ever since.

“His recovery is going very slowly and it’s taking a long time but we feel like we’re getting there we just have to get the right therapies and the right clinics and the right doctors,” said Davis.

Since Kameron’s accident, his family has hosted fundraisers to help pay for his medical bills. Saturday, they held a Golf Scramble at Southwind Golf Course in Winchester.

Bob Bristow lives in southern Kentucky but has been following Kameron’s story.

“I was more than glad to come up and play for Kam,” said Bristow. “It’s a wonderful thing to see all the support for any child, no matter what. Then for him in particular, because of the severity of his injuries, it’s just touching. We’ve got so many people out here today and it’s a really great thing.”

While Bristow has never met Kameron, his son knows him through baseball. One of several sports Kameron played.

“Very physical, anything physical. Loved to play all sports and run and loves his video games just all around well-rounded kid. He’s a good boy, really good boy,” said Davis.

Kameron’s family says it means a lot to them to see so many people continuing to support him.

“It’s just the best thing ever to know that people still care and think about him. We still get prayers and we’re still posting everywhere we can on social media to pray for him and remember him,” said Davis.

To donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Teen brothers killed in boating accident on Lake Cumberland
Search crews were actively engaged in a recovery operation for a missing man on Laurel Lake in...
Body of missing Ky. man recovered from lake, police say
Fire officials tell us the fire happened Friday morning around 8 inside the “B.G. Concessions”...
Two people seriously hurt after ‘flash fire’ at Kentucky Horse Park
There’s been another bear sighting in Lexington, this time at a soccer field.
WATCH: Another bear sighting in Lexington
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

A lawsuit filed on Friday alleges Lexington-Fayette council members did not follow state law in...
Group files lawsuit challenging Lexington’s urban services boundary expansion
WATCH | Teen brothers killed in boating accident on Lake Cumberland
Courtney Wrenn
Lexington police: Arrest made in connection with Whitney Avenue murder
Three-Year-Old, Tristan Bowling, is looking to come into big money with the help of his hair.
Clay County native looking to be crowned Mullet Champ