Georgetown couple carjacked back in May still in need of van

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Rebecca and Gary McQuain were carjacked back in May, allegedly by Steven Sheangshang.

This happened the same day Sheangshang allegedly shot and killed a Scott County sheriffs deputy a few miles away.

The couple says they’re grateful to be alive.

Among the charges that prosecutors handed Steven Sheangshang, one of them was first degree burglary.

The McQuain’s vehicle was taken into evidence, and they said they were told that they will never get their car back.

They said the insurance company will be treating it as “totaled”, but the payment they’ll receive still won’t be enough to replace the vehicle.

“We’re on a fixed income. We’re both retired. I work at Walmart part time, but we’re still paying off our house. So our budget just doesn’t allow for a car payment right now.” Rebecca McQuain said.

They’ve had a rental car since late May, but on July 18th they will need to return it.

Their son set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for a new van here.

