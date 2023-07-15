Kentucky tops BAL Select To Finish Group Play at GLOBL Jam

TORONTO, Canada (WKYT) - In the final game of group play at GLOBL Jam, the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team (3-0), representing the United States, defeated BAL Select (0-3) from Africa 104-92 Saturday afternoon inside the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

Senior guard Antonio Reeves led all scorers with 27 points , going 9-14 from the field and 72% from three-point range. Five Wildcats scored in double-figures.

UK led 59-41 at the half, behind 18 points from Reeves.

UK will play in the gold medal game Sunday at 8:00 P.M. eastern. It will be carried live on CBS Sports Network. The Cats will face the winner of the 8:00 P.M. game between Canada and Germany.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.