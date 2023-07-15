Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Kentucky tops BAL Select To Finish Group Play at GLOBL Jam

In the final game of group play at GLOBL Jam, the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team (3-0), representing the United States, defeated BAL Select from Africa 104-92 Saturday afternoon inside the Mattamy Athletic Centre.
Kentucky vs. BAL Select in GLOBL Jam 2023
Kentucky vs. BAL Select in GLOBL Jam 2023(UK Athletics)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO, Canada (WKYT) - In the final game of group play at GLOBL Jam, the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team (3-0), representing the United States, defeated BAL Select (0-3) from Africa 104-92 Saturday afternoon inside the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

Senior guard Antonio Reeves led all scorers with 27 points , going 9-14 from the field and 72% from three-point range. Five Wildcats scored in double-figures.

UK led 59-41 at the half, behind 18 points from Reeves.

UK will play in the gold medal game Sunday at 8:00 P.M. eastern. It will be carried live on CBS Sports Network. The Cats will face the winner of the 8:00 P.M. game between Canada and Germany.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Teen brothers killed in boating accident on Lake Cumberland
Search crews were actively engaged in a recovery operation for a missing man on Laurel Lake in...
Body of missing Ky. man recovered from lake, police say
Fire officials tell us the fire happened Friday morning around 8 inside the “B.G. Concessions”...
Two people seriously hurt after ‘flash fire’ at Kentucky Horse Park
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
There’s been another bear sighting in Lexington, this time at a soccer field.
WATCH: Another bear sighting in Lexington

Latest News

Barbasol Championship
PGA TOUR Rookie Trevor Cone Leads After 3 Rounds at Barbasol Championship
Friday was College Day at the Barbasol Championship, sponsored by the Kentucky Lottery.
College Day kicks off at the Barbasol Championship
Reed Sheppard added 14 points, four assists, four steals and two blocked shots
Balanced scoring attack leads Kentucky past Team Canada
Morehead State golf coach Matthew Martin is serving as a caddy in this week's Barbasol...
Morehead State quartet shares spotlight at Barbasol