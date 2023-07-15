Everyday Kentucky
Man finds skeletal remains under Clays Ferry Bridge

The Fayette County Coroner responded to the scene Saturday morning.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Human remains were discovered just before 10:00 a.m. Saturday near the Clays Ferry Bridge.

Officials say a man was looking for his friend, when he found the skeletal remains.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn says they believe they know who the victim is, but they are taking the remains to the Medical Examiner’s office in Frankfort to get a positive identification. Then, they will transport the remains to a Forensic Odontologist in Louisville.

The coroner’s office is still working to notify next of kin.

Ginn says Lexington Police have been searching the area for a man using drones and helicopters, but it’s a difficult area due to the canopy of trees. He says the bridge itself is very busy and there is a steep grade, which can be slippery, making it easy to fall.

I-75 Southbound travel has been impacted since the discovery.

