PGA TOUR Rookie Trevor Cone Leads After 3 Rounds at Barbasol Championship

Nicholasville, Ky. (WKYT) - Following a career-best 9-under 63, PGA TOUR rookie Trevor Cone carries a one-stroke lead heading into the final round of the Barbasol Championship over Lucas Glover and Vincent Norrman.

Career-low 63 in tough conditions 😤



Rookie Trevor Cone leads by two after a flawless third round @BarbasolChamp. pic.twitter.com/SQD2xEC54W — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 15, 2023

According to the PGA TOUR, it’s the first time Cone has led after any round in his 21 TOUR starts.

If he can hold onto that lead, Cone would become the season’s ninth first-time winner (first since Wyndham Clark/Wells Fargo Championship) and the third player to make the Barbasol Championship his maiden TOUR title (Grayson Murray/2017, Trey Mullinax/2022).

The players teed off early on split tees to avoid the weather Saturday, but still faced a morning lightning delay. The final round is set to tee off at 9:05 A.M. with the leaders going off at 2:50 P.M. Sunday.

