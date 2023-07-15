Police looking for man wanted for several ‘serious offenses’ involving minor
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Monticello are asking for your help in finding a wanted man.
Officials said there is a warrant out for the arrest of Phillip Gerhardt.
Police said he is wanted for several serious offenses, and they said the victim is a juvenile girl.
If you have any information, you can call the Monticello Police Department at 606-348-9313.
