1 dead after head-on collision in Florence

FLORENCE, KY (WXIX) - A driver who was in critical condition after a head-on crash in Florence has died from her injuries, according to Lieutenant Jeff Mallery of the Florence Police Department.

The victim in the crash has been identified as Megan Ruoff, 34 of Florence.

Officers say they were called to U.S. 42 near Grand Avenue around 10:20 a.m.

When they arrived, they discovered that Ruoff, who was driving a white Nissan, was traveling westbound on U.S.42 came across into the eastbound lanes and hit a red Chevrolet Malibu head-on, officers said.

Police say that Ruoff was taken to St. Elizabeth in Florence with life-threatening injuries and is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to UC Medical Center and is listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

