Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Rain Chances Return for Monday

FastCast Sunday PM | Meteorologist Alexa Minton tracks Scattered Rain for your Monday
By Alexa Minton
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Smoky skies have been blanketing the skyline throughout our Sunday, reducing our air-quality index for the state. Temps are settling in the mid 80s and we have had mostly clear sky conditions, despite not being able see them through the smoke!

Looking at our week ahead, we are seeing an upper level trough start to displace the mild weather we experienced on Sunday, giving the Bluegrass some rounds of thunderstorms starting Monday and leading into Tuesday. There is a Marginal Risk for parts of Central and Western Kentucky, and the area might see some strong winds so prepare for some inclement weather for the middle of the week. The heaviest rain should be here on Wednesday.

Have a great start to your week!

