Alexa Minton’s Forecast | A Steamy and Smoky Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -For our Sunday day - we will see a mostly calm day, with a small chance for a scattered shower or two. Mostly Sunny skies - but our sunshine might look milky thanks to some Canadian Wildfire smoke pushing in to the region. Rainfall will only reach trace amounts but temps will climb close to 90.

Our work week starts off muggy, with temps settling in the mid 80s but the humidity climbing. Plus we will some scattered shower chances. Our next likely storm system is headed our way Tuesday evening into Wednesday. On top of the potential mid-week rainfall, a cold front is headed our way for Friday, brining our temps back towards the 70s as we trend towards next weekend.

Have a Great Sunday!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.