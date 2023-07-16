Everyday Kentucky
Crews rescue man whose car drove into river

Multiple crews were at the scene of a river rescue Sunday afternoon.
Multiple crews were at the scene of a river rescue Sunday afternoon.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Newport, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was rescued from the Ohio River after his car submerged in the water.

Multiple units were called to 100 Riverboat Row shortly after 5 p.m., according to Campbell County dispatch.

Police at the scene said that the incident was not intentional.

Police also confirmed that he was not injured.

(WXIX)
These are the tire marks from the vehicle that drove into the river.
These are the tire marks from the vehicle that drove into the river.(WXIX)

It is not clear what occurred before the vehicle drove into the river.

